Asia Cup 2023: ACC gives nod to reserve day for Pakistan-India clash

Hardik Pandya hits a shot during the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on September 02, 2023. — AFP

In thrilling news for cricket fans around the world, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has managed to convince the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to agree to set a reserve day for the match between Pakistan and India on September 10.

The Pakistan vs India match is the only Asia Cup clash that will have a reserve day.

A statement from the PCB on Friday read: "A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India, scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo."

In light of the current weather in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where the remaining matches of the Asia Cup 2023 are set to take place, the PCB had raised objections several times, requesting that a reserve day be set for the high-octane match between the arch-rivals.

They expressed concerns regarding the rain forecast and the rescheduling of the event, especially since the previous match between the two sides was washed out on September 2.

A rain threat hangs over the upcoming match on Sunday, too, with up to 90% chance of precipitation.

After PCB's reservations and objections, the ACC decided on the reserve day. For the clash between Babar Azam's and Rohit Shrama's teams on September 10, the day after is set as the reserve day (September 11).

If the match is not completed on September 10, it will continue on September 11. The match will resume from where it was stopped.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs. India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point at which it was suspended," the statement added.



It further stated: "In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to retain their match tickets, which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day."



It must be noted, however, if the match goes to the reserve day, India will have to play back-to-back matches since it is scheduled to play Sri Lanka on September 12.