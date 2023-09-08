Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if rain disrupts Pakistan vs India match on Sept 10

Pakistan and Indian side players share a light moment after the rain played spoilsport during their group stage clash on September 2, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Amid a row over the scheduling of the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 bearing in mind heavy rains in Colombo, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has agreed to include a reserve day.

The ninth match of the tournament which is at the Super 4 stage is set to take place on September 10.

However, if the clash is not completed on September 10, it will continue, from the point where it was suspended, on September 11.



The Pakistan vs India match is the only Asia Cup clash that will have a reserve day.

The group stage match between the two sides was also washed out on September 2.

The remaining matches of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka; however poor weather is expected to play spoilsport during the upcoming encounters.

Asia Cup 2023 playing conditions for reserve day:

Example 1: Match starts at 50 overs per side and there is an interruption at 18 overs. Overs are reduced to 40 overs per side and play is about to resume. Before another ball is bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day.

As the match did not resume under the revised overs, the match should continue on the reserve day at the original 50 overs per side with the overs reduced if necessary during the reserve day.

Example 2: The same start as in example 1 i.e. match starts at 50 overs per side and there is an interruption at 19 overs. Overs are reduced to 35 overs per side and play is about to resume.

This time, play starts and after an over has been bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match has resumed, it is continued on the reserve day at 35 overs per side with the overs further reduced if necessary during the reserve day.

Example 3: It is a 50-over-per-side game. Play is not possible due to early morning rain. Finally, play is scheduled to start as a 30-over-per-side game. Nominations are made and the toss takes place.

However, after that play does not become possible due to further rain. Players come back the next day. The play starts on time. It now becomes a 50-over-per-side game.