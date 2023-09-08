Fans irked by ACC decision to keep 'reserve day' for only Pakistan-India match

Ground staff covers the field as it pours heavily at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium. — X/@TheRealPCB

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has invited backlash from netizens and cricket fans over its decision to provision a reserve day only for the Pakistan-India clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The cricketing body had earlier announced its decision to keep a reserve day for the Asia Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place in Colombo on September 10.

The ACC has kept a reserve day on September 11 in case the match is affected due to rain.

As per the rules, the match will continue on September 11 from the point it was interrupted on September 10.

However, the decision to limit the provision of a reserve day only to one match has irked cricket fans and netizens who have taken to social media to slam the ACC's decision.

The backlash comes as the Asian cricketing body has already been facing criticism over its management and scheduling of the tournament due to bad weather conditions on the island nation.

Here's how cricket fans and netizens reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the ACC's decision.

It has to be mentioned that the ACC President, Jay Shah, has made a mockery of the Asia Cup 2023 over his persistence to hold all the Super 4 matches in Colombo instead of Hambantota despite concerns over bad weather conditions.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was also washed out due to rain.

India's last group-stage match against Nepal was affected by rain after which the match was reduced to 23 overs during the second innings.

It is to be noted that Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday (September 6) to begin their Super 4 campaign. If the remaining Super 4 matches are washed out, Pakistan will qualify for the final with four points.

In the case of washouts, Sri Lanka and India will be tied on three points each, along with the same Net Run Rate (NRR), which is why a coin toss will be done to determine which team will play the final.

Bangladesh will only have two points since they have already lost one game in the Super Four, in case of washouts and thus will not be in the race for the final.

The trophy will be shared if the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on September 17.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 9 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - Pakistan vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)