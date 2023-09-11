Salma Hayek shows some skin in sultry new snap

Salma Hayek has treated fans with a new swimwear look as she looked incredible in the latest sultry snap on Instagram.

Standing on the yacht, the House of Gucci star displayed hourglass figure as she slipped into a thin blue robe, which gave way to her black and white bathing suit underneath.

As the bright blue waters behind doubled her allure, the Mexican star sported a no-make-up look while posing in signature style.

Captioning the post, the 57-year-old wrote, "What's wrong with Sunday blues? Azul!!!"

Enthusiastic fans thronged to the star's comment section, expressing their feeling in words.



"Still the most beautiful creature that has ever created," one fan wrote.

Another gushed, "It's a hot Sunday blue."

"You are the most beautiful mermaid my eyes ever seen," a third added.

Salma recently celebrated her 57th birthday with family on vacation as she shared snippets of the holiday.

I'm so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!," she wrote.

Adding, "My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!"