Madhuri Dixit flaunts her killer dance moves at Beyonce’s live performance

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit flaunted her killer dance moves as she attended ‘Queen’ Beyonce’s Renaissance concert with husband Shriram Nene.



Taking to Instagram, the Tezaab actress shared stunning photos and a video of her dance from the show, and wrote in the caption, “Who runs the world? Girls.” Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip.”

She further said, “Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us. Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible.”

In one of the photos, Madhuri is seen with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.



The actress also shared a video clip where she is seen dancing with her friend during Beyonce's live performance at a stadium in California.

It is to be mentioned here that Beyonce’s concert was also attended by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, her husband Prince Harry and other US celebrities.