Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to bare it all with Oprah the moment they stepped foot on American soil has just been ridiculed by an expert retracing her steps to find out the real reason for their decline.



Claims and accusations of this nature against the Sussexes have ben shared by Daniela Elser.

The commentator broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced one of the ‘many reasons’ for the Sussexes’ downfall and admitted, “TV moments like the Duchess of Sussex recreating a curtsy for Her late Majesty were nails-on-the-chalkboard grating and the fact that, say, the producers had edited Queen Elizabeth’s famous 1947 speech from South Africa did not do them any favours.”

Because “while friends and family of Meghan’s seemed to be queuing up to offer emotional defences of a woman they cast as a cross between Mother Teresa, Rosa Luxembourg and a Disney Princess, only one chum of Harry’s could be corralled to testify for the cameras on his behalf.”

“Their greatest resource, their greatest and now apparently only asset, was Their Story, which they bafflingly gave away for free to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and then just regurgitated, but in slower motion, for Netflix.”

“Then came the mother lode of The Story in January this year, when Harry’s autobiography Spare landed with all the subtlety of a percussion grenade.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also pointed out how futile it all is now since “Their Story is now spent; that vein of content has been strip-mined, excavated and sucked dry, leaving them with only their ‘talent’ to fall back on.”