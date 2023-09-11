 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli races to 13,000 ODI runs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Faizan Lakhani

Monday, September 11, 2023

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup 2023 super four ODI match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup 2023 super four ODI match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

India’s Virat Kohli on Monday became the fastest cricketer to complete 13,000 ODI runs, surpassing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The 34-year-old reached the landmark in his 267th innings during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs after being asked to bat by Pakistan before rain prevented any further play on Sunday. Kohli, who was at 8, resumed his innings along with KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 17 off 28 balls when rain interrupted proceedings on Sunday.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had reached the landmark in 321 ODI innings. Tendulkar was followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (341) and the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416).

Overall, Kohli is fifth on the list of leading run-getters in ODIs. Only Tendulkar (18,426), Sangakkara (14,234), Ponting (13,704), and Jayasuriya (13,430) have scored more runs than the Indian cricketer in the 50-over format.

Kohli is also fifth on the illustrious list of players with the most international runs. He has amassed 25600 runs across formats so far. Tendulkar (34,357), Sangakkara (28,016), Ponting (27,483), and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) are above Kohli on the list.

