No place for any 'hostage group' in Pakistan, says PM Kakar on visit to GB

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar inaugurates Cardiac Hospital on September 13, 2023. — APP

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar during his visit to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has said there is no place for any "hostage group" in the country.

Addressing the media at the inauguration of the outpatient department at the cardiology hospital on Wednesday, the interim premier stressed that no "hostage group" would be allowed to enforce its agenda in Pakistan.

Commenting on the issues faced by the people of GB, he acknowledged that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure the rights of the people. "Every effort would be made to resolve the problems of the people of GB and provide them with an honourable life."

PM Kakar also reassured that GB's road infrastructure would be improved to enhance its connectivity with the rest of the country.

Speaking on the financial woes faced by the Gilgit Baltistan University, he apprised that the finance division would step in to mitigate and address the issue.

The caretaker prime minister also accentuated the significance of the rule of law and its uniform and equal implementation. “The rule of One Nation and One Law will be implemented and there should be no doubt about it."

PM Kakar, accompanied by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and senior officials, also visited various departments of the hospitals.

It is to be noted that earlier this month, the GB government, during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by the GB chief minister, announced calling in the army in light of the worsening law and order situation in the region, Geo News reported on September 2.

The meeting decided the deployment of Rangers, scouts and FC personnel in big cities.