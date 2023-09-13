 
Showbiz
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Web Desk

Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council

Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Artists performing during comic theatre play Biwi Ho Toh Apni at Pakistan Theater Festival. — APP
Artists performing during comic theatre play "Biwi Ho Toh Apni at Pakistan Theater Festival. — APP

Auditorium no 1 of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, echoed with laughter as the theatre artist presented the hilarious performances in the comedy Urdu play, "Biwi Ho Toh Apni" on the fifth day of the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival.

The month-long theatre festival is being jointly presented by the Arts Council of Pakistan and Geo News.

The play was directed by Ayesha Hasan, while Kamal Ahmad Rizvi was behind its story.

The funny characters were presented by artists namely Hasan Raza, Farhan Alam, Zulfiqar Ghori, Anushka Khalid, Rabya Rizwan, Naveed and Khizr Ansari.

The show featuring excellent acting talent revolves around a single middle-aged man named Saleem, who finally decides to get married.

However, the girl named Amna, who he chooses to be his life partner is less than half his age.

As all farce comedies go, all hell breaks loose just as Saleem is on the brink of utter marital bliss.

The chaos ensues as Saleem and Amna try to navigate their new life along with their house help Shakoor.

