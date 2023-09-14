Jennifer Aniston hails Selena Gomez over her 'honest' views about social media

 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston showered support on Selena Gomez over her advice for her fans on social media usage.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends alum shared a clip of the Only Murders in the Building star’s interview in which she talked about the negative side of social media.

Sharing the snippet, Aniston tagged Gomez and captioned the video with a “YES” along with a heart emoji.

In her interview with Access Hollywood, the singer-actor shared her “honest advice” to her own generation and the generation younger to her.

“Get off social media,” the Calm Down hitmaker said. “That would be my honest advice. But that’s nearly an impossible thing to say to a generation, younger than me and my generation as well.”

Gomez said that everything you see on social media accounts of celebrities and influencers is “is 90% fake,” adding, “You have no idea what’s behind a photo!”

“You have no idea what actually going on,” she continued. “All you have is who you are. Take breaks and just enjoy what is actually around you.”

Sharing further advice with her fans, Gomez, who has been vocal about the negative side of the social media, said, “Because believe it or not everything in this little tiny device does not define you.”

“It does not make you a human. It’s simply a device,” Selena Gomez said. “Put it down and be a part of the world again. Try to do that.”

