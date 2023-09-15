 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past

Friday, September 15, 2023

Britney Spears, whose marriage ended with husband Sam Asghari just a month ago, appeared to have seemingly moved on with her new rumoured boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

It has now been reported that the songstress only had a short fling with Soliz after splitting with Sam Asghari, but she has cut off all kinds of communication with Paul after learning of his criminal past.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider close to the 47-year-old singer revealed to the publication, "Britney is not dating Paul."

The insider continued, "Britney had only a short fling with the 37-year-old former housekeeper at her Thousand Oaks mansion after Sam left, but at that time she did not know of Paul's criminal past," adding that the pop star is no longer in contact with him.

According to Page Six, an insider told the publication that Soliz fixed bits and bobs around the house but was fired from his job working for Britney, adding "she still decided to spend time with him."

The rumored boyfriend of Britney does not have a clean past, as he was convicted in connection with felony firearm possession in December 2020. He was also convicted in connection with disturbing the peace in April 2014.

Sam filed for divorce from Spears on August 16, 2023, and said, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together." 

