Minor earthquake shakes Malir, Karachi; no reports of damage

A Richter scale mearing the intensity of an earthquake. — Reuters/File

Karachi residents experienced slight tremors early this morning as a mild earthquake struck the city, Geo News reported Friday.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale, according to the Met Office.



The epicentre of the quake was located ten kilometres to the west of Malir, at a depth of 30 kilometres, as confirmed by the seismological centre.

No reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake have been received so far.

The Malir earthquake came over a month after powerful jolts of 5.8 magnitude shook Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicentre was located near Tajikistan and Afghanistan's border.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 196 kilometres in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Residents were reported to have rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremors; however, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Other cities include Bannu, DI Khan, Swat, Diamer, Chilas, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Dir Bala, Mianwali, and Malakand.

Meanwhile, strong tremors were also felt in India's Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

NDTV reported at that time that tremors were felt in many areas of northern India, especially in some areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Punjab.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.