Saturday, September 16, 2023
Meghan Markle will make sure rift with Royal family ‘remains’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle will make sure rift with the Royal family “remains” while writing her memoir, claimed expert.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reported to follow in her husband Prince Harry footsteps by penning an autobiography, with focus on her life as a Royal.

Even though her book is expected to generate “huge sales,” it would prove to be “very bad” for the entire Royal family as they fear more secrets could be exposed.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, strained his relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, after he made scathing attacks against them in his book Spare.

And now, his wife will pen hers after which their feud with the firm would either “remain” or get worse, some royal experts have expressed their views.

In a conversation with Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams talked of Tom Bower claimed about Meghan Markle writing her memoir.

"If this is true and it would also be a chance for Meghan to research her Nigerian ancestry, it is very bad news for the Royal Family,” he said.

"This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift remains or is widened, if that is possible,” the expert added.

Fitzwilliams continued: "The Sussexes deal with Random House was reported to be a four-book deal. However, if all they have to offer is material that involves attacks on the royal family, as this undoubtedly would, there is a limit to their appeal.

"In the short term, it would have huge financial benefits but, one has to ask, at what cost?"

