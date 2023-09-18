 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Prince Harry cannot ignore ‘heroic’ Prince William while in US

Monday, September 18, 2023

Prince William is flying to New York for his two-day trip to announce the finalists for his annual Earthshot Prize Award on Tuesday.

With his much-anticipated travel across the pond, the Prince of Wales is expected to be received as a ‘hero.’ According to YouGov polls, William is the second most popular royal next to wife Kate Middleton, surpassing his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s estranged brother is set to garner even more popularity with young Americans as “eco stuff is huge” with them, per Daisy Prince, founder and editor of the New York based Digital Party newsletter told Express.co.uk.

William is expected to get a “tremendously warm” reception as the youth in US “really care about it, so the fact he’s spearheading that is great,” Daisy opined.

“I think there’s respect for somebody who’s not always speaking out and is getting on with the job, and solidarity with William for putting one foot in front of the other,” she added.

Prince Harry will be returning to the US as well as he wrapped his high-spirited Invictus Games on Sunday.

While the two brothers will be in the same country, it’s unlikely that the two would be able to meet as William plans to fully ignore his younger brother.

According to The Sunday Times, the future King has flat-out refused to answer any questions relating to King Charles’ younger son in any interviews conducted.

During William’s trip, in which wife Kate Middleton will not accompany him, will be meeting with UN secretary general António Guterres during the UN General Assembly.

