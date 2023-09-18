Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay marks historic win at Eugene Diamond League final

Gudaf Tsegay runs towards the finish line during the women's 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field. — Reuters/File

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia on Sunday smashed Kenya's Faith Kipyegon's previous women's 5,000 metres world record established during the Eugene Diamond League final.

Tsegay won the race completing the 5000-metre run in only 14 minutes, 00.21 seconds becoming the new record-holder after Faith Kipyegon's previous mark set in June.

Additionally, Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye was third in 14:21.52 while Kenyan Beatrice Chebet finished second in 14:05.92.

"My focus today is world record," said Tsegay, who added that she would next try to run the distance under 14 minutes.

"I’m very hungry in my mind."

From the outset, Tsegay set a blistering pace and was assisted by Chebet as they separated from the pack of followers, Reuters reported.

With almost 800 metres left, she set herself apart from Chebet, who placed third in the distance at the Budapest World Championships, as she battled against the clock in front of a packed Hayward Field crowd.

As she pushed into the last stretch while gritting her teeth, the bronze medalist from Tokyo was far in front of the rest of the pack.

At the same track where she won the distance world championship gold medal last year, the audience exploded in cheers as she breached the tape, and she gave a quiet victory celebration.

Before going to the fans to sign autographs, Tsegay, who won the 10,000 metres at the world championships in Budapest, dropped to the track from weariness.

The astounding performance reduced Kipyegon's previous record, established at the Paris Diamond League, by about five seconds.