 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay marks historic win at Eugene Diamond League final

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Gudaf Tsegay runs towards the finish line during the womens 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field. — Reuters/File
Gudaf Tsegay runs towards the finish line during the women's 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field. — Reuters/File

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia on Sunday smashed Kenya's Faith Kipyegon's previous women's 5,000 metres world record established during the Eugene Diamond League final.

Tsegay won the race completing the 5000-metre run in only 14 minutes, 00.21 seconds becoming the new record-holder after Faith Kipyegon's previous mark set in June.

Additionally, Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye was third in 14:21.52 while Kenyan Beatrice Chebet finished second in 14:05.92.

"My focus today is world record," said Tsegay, who added that she would next try to run the distance under 14 minutes.

"I’m very hungry in my mind."

From the outset, Tsegay set a blistering pace and was assisted by Chebet as they separated from the pack of followers, Reuters reported.

With almost 800 metres left, she set herself apart from Chebet, who placed third in the distance at the Budapest World Championships, as she battled against the clock in front of a packed Hayward Field crowd.

As she pushed into the last stretch while gritting her teeth, the bronze medalist from Tokyo was far in front of the rest of the pack.

At the same track where she won the distance world championship gold medal last year, the audience exploded in cheers as she breached the tape, and she gave a quiet victory celebration.

Before going to the fans to sign autographs, Tsegay, who won the 10,000 metres at the world championships in Budapest, dropped to the track from weariness.

The astounding performance reduced Kipyegon's previous record, established at the Paris Diamond League, by about five seconds.

More From Sports:

What could be Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad?

What could be Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad?
Asia Cup 2023: Indian pacer gifts $5,000 cheque to Sri Lankan ground staff

Asia Cup 2023: Indian pacer gifts $5,000 cheque to Sri Lankan ground staff
Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett dedicates victory over Chicago Bears to late daughter

Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett dedicates victory over Chicago Bears to late daughter
Shadab Khan's position as vice-captain 'in danger'

Shadab Khan's position as vice-captain 'in danger'
Pakistan regain No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings despite defeat in Asia Cup

Pakistan regain No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings despite defeat in Asia Cup
Cricket fraternity venerates Siraj's heroics in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Cricket fraternity venerates Siraj's heroics in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka
WATCH: Messi attends son Thiago's match at Inter Miami academy

WATCH: Messi attends son Thiago's match at Inter Miami academy

India crush Sri Lanka to secure 8th Asia Cup title

India crush Sri Lanka to secure 8th Asia Cup title

WATCH: US Open winner Coco Gauff shows off groovy moves with family on TikTok video

WATCH: US Open winner Coco Gauff shows off groovy moves with family on TikTok
Messi can return to playground only if he is 'well and confident' again: Coach Martino

Messi can return to playground only if he is 'well and confident' again: Coach Martino

Coleman and Jackson shine at Diamond League final in Eugene

Coleman and Jackson shine at Diamond League final in Eugene
Pakistani mountaineering trio set to scale 8th highest peak Manaslu

Pakistani mountaineering trio set to scale 8th highest peak Manaslu