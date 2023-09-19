 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Prince William has ensured there is no way back for Prince Harry amid absence from birthday wish.

The Prince of Wales who snubbed his younger brother on his special day, has ‘blanked out’ the Duke of Sussex due to rift.

Ms Bond told The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine: “There is no way back for the brothers. I just can’t see it.

“Because of these entrenched positions and the fact Harry has visited the UK without either of them, as far as we know, lifting a finger to phone or text or meet up, I really can’t see them mending the rift any time soon.

He adds: “William is hurt so deeply that I think he probably just blanks Harry out of his mind most of the time. He has moved on with his life, and I guess so has Harry.”

William and Harry’s rift began moment after the latter quit UK to be with wife Meghan Markle in the US.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’
Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video video

Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

Kate Middleton experiences shocking moment at royal naval air station

Kate Middleton experiences shocking moment at royal naval air station
Woman approaches police after Russell Brand accused of sexual assault

Woman approaches police after Russell Brand accused of sexual assault

Prince William ditches YouTube?

Prince William ditches YouTube?
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into house

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into house