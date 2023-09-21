Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday today as Bollywood actors line up their wishes for her.

The Jab We Met star kicked off her birthday bash at midnight with friends and family, with Karisma Kapoor posting some pictures from the fun night.

Other Bollywood celebrities also took to their Instagram stories to extend warm wishes to Bebo on her special day.

Sara Ali Khan, who also happens to be Kareena's step-daughter, posted a family picture and wrote a short-and-sweet wish.





Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture from her intimate sangeet ceremony, with Kareena and wished "the ultimate queen" a happy birthday.

Calling Kareena her "forever inspiration", Ananya Panday shared a wholesome collage of her childhood picture posing with Bebo's magazine cover.

When it comes to wholesome pictures, Arjun Kapoor also did not sit back and posted Kareena posing with her son Jehangir's pouty face and wished "the OG, the GOAT" a very happy birthday.

His girlfriend, Malaika Arora also shared a picture with Kareena from one of their vacations, and wished she stays "surrounded by love, pizza, and pasta."

Kareena's aunt and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor wrote on her Instagram story: "Happy birthday Bebo. Not just apni, but sabki favorite!"

Among other actors to wish the Jab We Met actress are her most recent co-star Vijay Varma, and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kapoor's debut OTT project Jaane Jaan dropped on Netflix, adding to her birthday excitement.



