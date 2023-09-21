 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes
Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday today as Bollywood actors line up their wishes for her. 

The Jab We Met star kicked off her birthday bash at midnight with friends and family, with Karisma Kapoor posting some pictures from the fun night. 

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Other Bollywood celebrities also took to their Instagram stories to extend warm wishes to Bebo on her special day.

Sara Ali Khan, who also happens to be Kareena's step-daughter, posted a family picture and wrote a short-and-sweet wish. 

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes


Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture from her intimate sangeet ceremony, with Kareena and wished "the ultimate queen" a happy birthday.

 
Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Calling Kareena her "forever inspiration", Ananya Panday shared a wholesome collage of her childhood picture posing with Bebo's magazine cover.

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

When it comes to wholesome pictures, Arjun Kapoor also did not sit back and posted Kareena posing with her son Jehangir's pouty face and wished "the OG, the GOAT" a very happy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

His girlfriend, Malaika Arora also shared a picture with Kareena from one of their vacations, and wished she stays "surrounded by love, pizza, and pasta."

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Kareena's aunt and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor wrote on her Instagram story: "Happy birthday Bebo. Not just apni, but sabki favorite!"

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Among other actors to wish the Jab We Met actress are her most recent co-star Vijay Varma, and Anushka Sharma.

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes
Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Meanwhile, Kapoor's debut OTT project Jaane Jaan dropped on Netflix, adding to her birthday excitement.


More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi showers ‘baby brother’ Omar with love on his birthday: ‘Forever mine’

Nora Fatehi showers ‘baby brother’ Omar with love on his birthday: ‘Forever mine’
Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences

Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences
German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council

German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council
Karachi's Erica Robin crowned first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

Karachi's Erica Robin crowned first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan
Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council

Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council
Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan

Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan
US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council

US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council
Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday
AR Rehman concert gets out of hand, attendees demand refund

AR Rehman concert gets out of hand, attendees demand refund
Madhuri Dixit flaunts her killer dance moves at Beyonce’s live performance

Madhuri Dixit flaunts her killer dance moves at Beyonce’s live performance
'Jawan' amasses record-breaking collection on 3rd day, beats 'Adipurush'

'Jawan' amasses record-breaking collection on 3rd day, beats 'Adipurush'
Plays at Karachi Theatre Festival draw rounds of applause on second day

Plays at Karachi Theatre Festival draw rounds of applause on second day