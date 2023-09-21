 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she o
Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she o

Much-anticipated Kim Kardashian's scripted debut fell flat for some die-hard American Horror Story fans as they blasted her performance as sassy publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the new season.

The 42-year-old was previously accustomed to scores of reality shows, including The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians; however, the latest silver screen gig of the internet celebrity seemingly failed to impress fans.

Commenting on the reality star's acting chops in season 12 of the hit FX anthology horror series, "I'm not into Kim at all #AHS," one user commented.

Another added, "Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me."

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she on this?

"Guys, I'm so ducking confused. What is the new splot of AHS? Why is Kim Kardashian here?" a third wrote.

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she on this?

A fourth penned, "I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a valiant, open-minded watch but... I can't. Kim K is an objectively terrible actress."

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she on this?

"Why is Kim Kardashian on AHS LMFAO," a fifth viewer opined.

A sixth fan chimed in, "Kim Kardashian really ruined AHS for me, now I don't even wanna watch it."

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she on this?

Notwithstanding the negative comments, some fans disagreed with their critical views as they gushed over Kim's stellar performance.

"I don't care what people say, Kim Kardashian is doing amazing sweetie in AHS," one fan swooned.

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she on this?

While another gushed: "Mad probs to Kim Kardashian's acting skills in #AHS."

Fans react to Kim Kardashians American Horror Story debut: Why is she on this?

Meanwhile, Kim's other credits boast of 2007's Superstar and the 2008's Disaster Movie.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’ video

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’
Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'
Nicki Minaj's husband lands in hot waters for threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj's husband lands in hot waters for threatening Offset
Jennifer Lopez finds ‘secret’ to save marriage from ‘awkward bore’ Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez finds ‘secret’ to save marriage from ‘awkward bore’ Ben Affleck
Ariana Grande's divorce demands from Dalton Gomez leaked

Ariana Grande's divorce demands from Dalton Gomez leaked
Shakira cruising through 2023 with new lover & music: Deets inside

Shakira cruising through 2023 with new lover & music: Deets inside

Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift bond over ‘common heartbreaker’ Joe Jonas: Deets inside video

Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift bond over ‘common heartbreaker’ Joe Jonas: Deets inside
Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release

Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release
Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey

Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey

Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence

Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence
Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED

Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED
Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'

Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'