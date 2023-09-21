Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she o

Much-anticipated Kim Kardashian's scripted debut fell flat for some die-hard American Horror Story fans as they blasted her performance as sassy publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the new season.

The 42-year-old was previously accustomed to scores of reality shows, including The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians; however, the latest silver screen gig of the internet celebrity seemingly failed to impress fans.

Commenting on the reality star's acting chops in season 12 of the hit FX anthology horror series, "I'm not into Kim at all #AHS," one user commented.

Another added, "Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me."

"Guys, I'm so ducking confused. What is the new splot of AHS? Why is Kim Kardashian here?" a third wrote.

A fourth penned, "I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a valiant, open-minded watch but... I can't. Kim K is an objectively terrible actress."

"Why is Kim Kardashian on AHS LMFAO," a fifth viewer opined.

A sixth fan chimed in, "Kim Kardashian really ruined AHS for me, now I don't even wanna watch it."

Notwithstanding the negative comments, some fans disagreed with their critical views as they gushed over Kim's stellar performance.

"I don't care what people say, Kim Kardashian is doing amazing sweetie in AHS," one fan swooned.

While another gushed: "Mad probs to Kim Kardashian's acting skills in #AHS."

Meanwhile, Kim's other credits boast of 2007's Superstar and the 2008's Disaster Movie.