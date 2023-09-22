 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Sports Desk

'Doors not closed' for Mohammad Amir, says PCB

Sports Desk

Pakistans Mohammad Amir looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lords Cricket Ground in London on July 5, 2019. — AFP
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 5, 2019. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that it has not "closed the doors" for Mohammad Amir, who retired in 2020 from international cricket after a row with the cricketing body's officials.

"Everyone is aware that Amir is a very good cricketer. He took retirement. But if he wants to play for Pakistan, then the doors are open for everyone," Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a presser Friday.

The chief selector asked players if they wished to be included in the national team, they needed to perform well in the domestic leagues.

Haq mentioned that neither the selection committee nor the cricket board closes doors for any player.

"If any player wants to represent Pakistan, they should perform in first class cricket. If they perform in it, they will be considered regardless of who they are, even Mohammad Amir."

The chief selector's statement came during his press conference in Lahore, where he announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Fans were speculating on social media that since there have been changes in the PCB's top brass, Amir might return to represent the team, but he was not included in the squad.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

