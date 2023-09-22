PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to address UNGA session today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressed a high-level dialogue on financing for development on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York on September 21, 2023. — APP

PM Kakar to present Pakistan's perspective on several issues.

He will outline substantial steps taken by his interim administration.

Premier set off for US on Sunday to attend UNGA.

In his maiden visit as the country's caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York today (Friday), in which he is expected to reiterate Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir dispute with India.

During his address to participants of the UN General Assembly, the premier will present Pakistan's perspective to the global community on various pertinent regional and global issues.

PM Kakar will also outline the substantial steps taken by his interim government to strengthen the nation's economic revival and its endeavors to attract both domestic and foreign investments.

The prime minister, on Sunday, left for an official trip to the United States to address the 78th UNGA session.



Following his arrival in New York, he attended the UNGA's opening session inaugurated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

PM Kakar has been busy attending different events and meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA.

While addressing the participants of the Global Development Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals summit, he called on rich countries to fulfil their financial pledges to fight climate change and extend technical support to Pakistan and other developing countries to help them achieve climate ambitions.

He also held a high-level meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, terming it “constructive”.

He said that the meeting “emphasized extending our mutual commitment towards bolstering economic stability and growth in Pakistan”.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the IMF’s approval of the loan to support Pakistan's economy, a statement issued by the PM Office said.

Kakar briefed the IMF chief on various measures taken by the government to stabilise and revive the country's economy.

“The prime minister affirmed that these initiatives aim to create a stable and conducive environment for sustainable economic growth and investment. Additionally, a strong focus had been placed on protecting the vulnerable segments of society.”