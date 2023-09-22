 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

US Senator Bob Menendez, wife, indicted for taking 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in bribes

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

US Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, April 26, 2022.- Reuters
US Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, April 26, 2022.- Reuters 

US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, are facing federal bribery charges, with an indictment set to be unsealed by the US attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, CNN reported Friday.

The charges allege a "corrupt relationship" between the couple and three New Jersey businessmen: Wael "Will" Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibe.

The indictment, initially reported by Politico, claims that Menendez accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in bribes. 

In exchange, Senator Menendez is accused of leveraging his position and influence as a senator to benefit the businessmen and further the interests of Egypt.

The bribes reportedly took various forms, including cash, gold, mortgage payments, compensation for a job with little to no actual work, a luxury vehicle, and other valuable assets, as outlined in the indictment.

Notably, Senator Menendez had previously faced federal corruption charges in 2015, although those charges were dropped in 2018 when a jury failed to reach a verdict. 

At the time, he had recused himself from his role as chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

In May, Senator Menendez had vehemently denied any wrongdoing, expressing confidence that the allegations would lead to nothing substantial. 

However, with the indictment now being unsealed, the legal process will move forward, and Senator Menendez and his wife will face federal bribery charges once again.

More From World:

Wedder forecast: Single in 2023? You have high chances of getting hitched in 2024

Wedder forecast: Single in 2023? You have high chances of getting hitched in 2024
Billionaire Bill Gates cheers daughter Pheobe Gates for brightening up foundation event

Billionaire Bill Gates cheers daughter Pheobe Gates for brightening up foundation event
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea destroyed by Kyiv missile

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea destroyed by Kyiv missile
Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released after 4-year house arrest

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released after 4-year house arrest
Oldest US federal judge slaps 'bully' colleagues with lawsuit after suspension over mental fitness

Oldest US federal judge slaps 'bully' colleagues with lawsuit after suspension over mental fitness
Biden, others raised concern over Canadian Sikh activist's murder with Modi during G20

Biden, others raised concern over Canadian Sikh activist's murder with Modi during G20
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Truce enforced after Armenia's surrender

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Truce enforced after Armenia's surrender
US backs Canada in Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder probe

US backs Canada in Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder probe
Canadian intelligence corroborates Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder

Canadian intelligence corroborates Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder
Canada calls on India to cooperate in murder investigation of Nijjar

Canada calls on India to cooperate in murder investigation of Nijjar
Russia strikes energy facilities in Ukraine, injuring 18, forcing power cuts

Russia strikes energy facilities in Ukraine, injuring 18, forcing power cuts
Rupert Murdoch of Fox decides to relinquish in favour of son Lachlan

Rupert Murdoch of Fox decides to relinquish in favour of son Lachlan