Pakistan beat Australia to secure third win at 'Over 40s Global Cup'

Pakistani players shaking hands with their Australian counterparts after winning the Over 40s Global Cup group stage match at National Stadium Karachi on September 22, 2023. — Geo Super

Pakistan on Friday beat Australia to secure their third consecutive win at the ongoing Over 40s Global Cup in Karachi.



Taking on Australia in their third group stage match today, the Green Shirts were given a target of 200 after the Kangaroos were bowled out in an impressive display of bowling by the Pakistani bowlers.

The Men in Green sailed through the relatively low target with Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon and Mohammad Ilyas scoring half-centuries.

Ilyas and Razam posted 59 runs while Haroon contributed 56 runs for the home side.

The Aussies' bowlers found themselves helpless in front of strong Pakistan's batting lineup. The visitors were unable to break the unassailable defence of the winning side's batters, who chased the target in the 43rd over.

Batting first, Australia posted 199 runs on the scoreboard before they were all sent back to the pavilion by Pakistan's bowlers.

Steve Paulsen emerged as the top-scorer for the visitors by contributing 65 runs, whereas Tim Bott and Chris Dickson scored 30 and 23 runs respectively.

In a fantastic display with the ball, Pakistan's Imran Ali was the highest wicket-taker for his side with three scalps to his name.

For Pakistan, Kashif Siddique and Waqas Ali both bagged two wickets each.

It must be noted that earlier, Pakistan recorded a massive 248-run victory against Nepal courtesy of the all-round performance of the Green Shirts.

The home side scored a massive total of 384 runs in 45 overs and in reply, the Nepal team was ultimately bowled out for a total of 134 runs in just 36.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

Before that, the Men in Green secured a thrilling victory over the United States of America (USA) by just one wicket. The match witnessed some remarkable performances, with Pakistan's Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day.