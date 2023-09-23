Reason behind Prince Harry declining King Charles’ invitation revealed

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is said to have missed a “golden opportunity” to be with his family on the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth by rejecting King Charles’ invitation.



Prince Harry was asked to join King and the rest of the Royal family at Balmoral to mark the late Queen’s death anniversary, but his schedule reportedly did not allow it.

As per report by Express.co.uk, it happened after Charles declined Harry's request for royal accommodation and security for his brief visit to UK to attend the WellChild charity event, earlier this month.

The Duke was informed by a senior aide that both his family's residences in London and Windsor Castle were unavailable because the staff needed to be in the Highlands.

Rejecting his request, the Palace offered him an opportunity to spend the time he was in London with Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral, where they were to mark late Queen’s death anniversary.

But the Duke declined the invitation and possibly his last chance to mend bond with his father, brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

