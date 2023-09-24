Pakistan beat West Indies to record fourth successive win in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistani team in their match against West Indies in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup on September 24, 2023. — Screengrab

Pakistan on Sunday recorded their fourth successive win in the ongoing Over 40s Cricket Global Cup after a comprehensive victory against West Indies.

Bowling first, the Green Shirts restricted the Caribbean side to a moderate 201 runs in 45 overs.

Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Abdul Qadir, who claimed three crucial wickets, and Imran Ali, who secured one wicket, further cementing their team's victory.

For the visitors, Narsingh Devnarine and Derry Balgobin made notable contributions by scoring 49 and 45 runs respectively.

Chasing a target of 202, Pakistan completed the run-chase in the 41st over securing a six-wicket win against the Carribean side.

This is Pakistan's fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

Pakistan's Rizwan Aslam emerged as the top scorer with his 82 runs innings followed by Amjad who scored 64 runs.

This victory marks Pakistan's dominance in the Over40s Cricket Global Cup as they continue their remarkable winning streak in the tournament.

In their third game, Pakistan defeated Australia by seven wickets. Green Shirts were given a target of 200 after the Kangaroos were bowled out in an impressive display of bowling by the Pakistani bowlers.

The Men in Green sailed through the relatively low target with Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon and Mohammad Ilyas scoring half-centuries.

Ilyas and Razam posted 59 runs while Haroon contributed 56 runs for the home side.

Prior to that, the Men in Green T recorded a massive 248-run victory against Nepal in their second game.

The home side scored a massive total of 384 runs in 45 overs and in reply, the Nepal team was ultimately bowled out for a total of 134 runs in just 36.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a thrilling victory over the United States of America (USA) by just one wicket.

The match witnessed some remarkable performances, with Pakistan's Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day.