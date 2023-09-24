King Charles’ past is starting to ‘catch up’ to him

King Charles has just found himself on the receiving end of a warning by experts who believe his Colonial past is working to ‘catch up’ to him, very soon.

A converastion surrounding Britian’s dwindling supply of supporters has been referenced by royal Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In the piece she referenced the calls from Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada, for ‘freedom’.

In reaction to it Ms Elser said, “My point is, Britain’s, especially the royal family’s, colonial past is about to catch up with them in a way we have never seen before.”

For those unversed, this decision will come in response to the 500 year long trans-Atlantic human trade that kidnapped 11 million people from Africa.

Almost half of those kidnapped ended up being taken to Brazil against their will, back in the 1860s.

At the time, France, Portugal and the Netherlands also partook in the slave trade and became enmeshed in the Royal African Company (RAC) by the 17th century.

Sinc then, a bid to abolish this act began spreading across continents and sparked demands for compensation to people treated as slaves.

About £20 million was taken at the time, but that original debt is still awaiting repayment.

“Not a single pence has ever gone to the actual humans who were treated as chattel,” Ms Elser also said before adding, she also said, “Consider this: William and Kate’s London residence remains Kensington Palace, which was built by William III whose wealth, at least in part, came from shares he was given in the RAC before taking over as the Company’s Governor himself.”

“(And, yes, the same is probably true for pretty much every royal house and every aristocratic and noble family in all of Europe.)”

“However in all of this there is one fundamental truth that Charles seems to keep dodging: He’s the bloody Head of State. The very job of being King means showing moral leadership and on this he has so far failed.”