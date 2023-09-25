Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha seemed like a dreamy affair until the fashion police entered.

The Internet was quick to notice that the Ishaqzaade star's wedding outfit is similar to that of her rival co-star Alia Bhatt's when she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.



For her big day, Parineeti donned a cream-white ensemble, designed by A-list fashion designer Manish Malhotra, which holds close resemblance to Alia's wedding dress.

Taking to Twitter, netizens started posting wedding pictures of the two, and dragged Parineeti for copying the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor's "style."

Some even think that the newly-wed couple copied Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's poses too.

Other eagle eyed users even called Parineeti out for wearing the same garlands as Alia.

A few netizens think Parineeti copied Alia's dress and went for wedding jewelry similar to Kiara Advani's, who got married to co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February, 2023.

Social media users dragged her wearing pastel-themed outfit on her big day and for her minimal wedding ceremony, while urging the celebrities to stick to classic red joras.

One user slammed Bollywood weddings for turning into Christian ones. "Christian Katrina wore red but Hindu women like Alia and Parineeti are wearing white," she added.

Another X (formerly known as Twitter) user noted that ever since the pastel trend started, all the Bollywood actresses end up looking the same.



