pakistan
Monday, September 25, 2023
EU releases €1 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan flood affectees

Monday, September 25, 2023

A boy stands on the wreckage of his damaged house at the flood affected area of Bahawalnagar in Punjab province on August 26, 2023. — AFP
  • "EU remains committed to helping most vulnerable communities."
  • Funding to help address most pressing needs of vulnerable people.
  • In August, 100,000 people evacuated due to flooding in Punjab.

The European Union (EU) has released an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the monsoon floods that affected some 900,000 people in Pakistan in the past weeks.

The funding will help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as the areas hit the hardest, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, said: “One year after the historic floods in Pakistan, the EU remains committed to helping the most vulnerable communities.”

He added, “We are releasing €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to monsoon floods in #Pakistan that have again displaced thousands of people in parts of the country.”

In August, almost 100,000 people evacuated due to flooding in Punjab. Farooq Ahmad, a spokesperson for the Punjab emergency services, had told AFP, "We have rescued 100,000 people and transferred them to safer places."

More than 175 people died in the country in rain-related incidents since the monsoon season began in late June, mainly due to electrocution and buildings collapsing, emergency services reported.

This allocation will be used to provide multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to those who remain displaced, as well as those who have returned to their place of origin, given the level of damage to houses and key basic services such as water and sanitation or health, APP reported.

As the winter season approaches, multi-purpose cash assistance, shelter and non-food items will be prioritized.

This new funding comes in addition to the €16.5 million already allocated in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan earlier this year, in order to assist the most vulnerable population affected by conflict and climate-induced disasters.

