PCB finalises February-March window for PSL 9 next year

Chairman PCB Managing Committee Zaka Ashraf presiding over the PSL governing council meeting at Lahore's National Cricket Academy on September 25, 2023. — PCB/pcb.com.pk

With no new additions, the tournament will feature six teams.

PCB to work closely with franchises to explore alternative venues.

PSL 9 to be held between February 8 to March 24 next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the February-March window to hold the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

The PSL governing council meeting presided by Zaka Ashraf — the chairman of the PCB Management Committee — on Monday decided that the ninth edition of the PSL will be held between February 8 to March 24 next year. However, the final schedule of the tournament will be confirmed in the next meeting of the governing council.

The huddle that convened at Lahore's National Cricket Academy, also decided that the PSL 9 will be played with six teams, a statement issued by the PCB said.

Furthermore, the participants — including franchisees' representatives — were also briefed on a report pertaining to the PSL 8.

Apart from discussing issues such as digital, media rights and other commercial assets tender processes, the meeting agreed that the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women's league or exhibition matches during the tournament and that the board will continue to work closely with the franchises to explore alternative venues as a part of contingency planning.

Separately, the huddle also remembered the late Alamgir Tareen — former owner of Multan Sultans — acknowledging his contribution towards Pakistan cricket was praised.

"He [Alamgir] was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed.

Acknowledging the board's efforts, franchises appreciated the effort of the PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders who helped in the delivery of the event at four venues.

The eighth season of the PSL culminated in March earlier this year with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars winning the coveted trophy after taking on Multan Sultans in the final.

The PSL 8 saw several young players make their presence felt and steal the limelight by stepping up to the plate with impressive performances. Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris, and Islamabad United’s Azam Khan are some such young players.