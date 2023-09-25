Priyanka Chopra lauds WGA’s ‘committed, unified stance’ after deal with AMPTP

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the monumental agreement between the WGA and AMPTP

Priyanka Chopra is lauding the unity among the writers of Hollywood as they reach a tentative agreement with the major film and television studios after a months-long strike.

The Citadel actress took to Instagram to repost The Hollywood Reporter’s post that announced the tentative deal which is expected to bring the long strike to an end.

She hailed WGA’s efforts, writing: "Bravo!!! This is the result of a committed, unified stance."

She also hoped that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike will get similar results for the actors of the industry.

"Hope that this positive momentum can drive closure on the SAG AFRA discussions too."

The WAG announced the monumental agreement with the studios on Sunday, via an email update sent to members.

"What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days,” the email read.

"It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal."

The email went on to share how the deal is "exceptional": "We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

Although the agreement waits to be ratified by the 11,000 members of WGA, it is without doubt a significant development towards ending a strike that brought Hollywood to its knees.