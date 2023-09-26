 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud

File Footage 

David Beckham shared one of the loveliest advice with his son Brooklyn Beckham about marital life with Nicola Peltz despite reignited feud.

The former football star told his first born to treat his billionaire wife “like a Princess,” according to Brooklyn’s recent interview with Us Weekly.

Reminiscing his famous father’s words, Brooklyn shared with the publication, “My dad was just always [like] look, ‘Just always treat her like a princess.’”

“Just talk and have fun,” Brooklyn recounted David’s words, adding, “Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing.”

Speaking further of his marriage to Nicola, Brooklyn said, “I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go.”

“I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun,” he added. “She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone.”

He concluded, saying, “She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great.”

This comes after a report by Heat Magazine, Brooklyn and Nicola have reignited feud with David and his wife Victoria Beckham after they snubbed all their invitations this summer. 

