 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?
Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both famous for their careers which has everyone thinking now about their salaries and net worth. 

Taylor and Travis are the most talked-about couple right now and seem to be going public with their relationship after they were spotted leaving the Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, after the NFL game.

Although Taylor belongs to a completely different industry than Travis, who is among the top players in American football and a future Hall of Famer, their salaries are unmatched.

Travis will reportedly earn $12.3 million this season in an effort to help the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls, according to Spotrac, whereas Swift made $13 million in ticket sales each night during her The Eras Tour.

The publication stated that Kelce's earnings, during his 11 seasons in the NFL, rounded up to a total of $77 million.

According to Forbes, Swift earned $92 million in 2022 alone, and that was before her tour this year.

Taylor also enjoys a net worth of $740 million, and it is anticipated that she will soon surpass the $1 billion mark, due to the success of The Eras Tour which is currently in the works as a major motion picture as well.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry
Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'

Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain
Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See

Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share exciting news
Meghan Markle only hurdle between Prince Harry, Royal family: ‘He’d like to go back!’ video

Meghan Markle only hurdle between Prince Harry, Royal family: ‘He’d like to go back!’
Shakira ex-employee reveals singer made her extras sign a 'foul' contract

Shakira ex-employee reveals singer made her extras sign a 'foul' contract
Taylor Swift’s real feelings for new beau Travis Kelce laid bare

Taylor Swift’s real feelings for new beau Travis Kelce laid bare
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter's name REVEALED amid divorce battle

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter's name REVEALED amid divorce battle
Travis Kelce fires back at cheating accusations amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce fires back at cheating accusations amid Taylor Swift romance

Cher's SHOCKING move to keep son away from his wife revealed

Cher's SHOCKING move to keep son away from his wife revealed
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce spills his 'internet' habits: 'Feet up and chill'

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce spills his 'internet' habits: 'Feet up and chill'