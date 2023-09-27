Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both famous for their careers which has everyone thinking now about their salaries and net worth.

Taylor and Travis are the most talked-about couple right now and seem to be going public with their relationship after they were spotted leaving the Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, after the NFL game.

Although Taylor belongs to a completely different industry than Travis, who is among the top players in American football and a future Hall of Famer, their salaries are unmatched.

Travis will reportedly earn $12.3 million this season in an effort to help the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls, according to Spotrac, whereas Swift made $13 million in ticket sales each night during her The Eras Tour.

The publication stated that Kelce's earnings, during his 11 seasons in the NFL, rounded up to a total of $77 million.

According to Forbes, Swift earned $92 million in 2022 alone, and that was before her tour this year.

Taylor also enjoys a net worth of $740 million, and it is anticipated that she will soon surpass the $1 billion mark, due to the success of The Eras Tour which is currently in the works as a major motion picture as well.