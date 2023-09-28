WATCH: Imran Khan's lawyer, PML-N senator turn TV show into a wrestling ring

Political talk shows have seen heated debate between opponents but one such show on a private television channel turned into a wrestling ring between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.



PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan were recently involved in a brawl on a television show.

The incident was confirmed by both the leaders and has been shared by the senator on microblogging website X — formerly known as Twitter.

The lawyer and senator were having a heated argument that ended up using abusive language when all of a sudden Marwat attacked the senator. At first, both pushed each other eventually resorted to slaps and started punching each other.

It was only due to the TV show crew’s intervention that both the politicians were separated.

Taking to X, Dr Afnan said that Marwat attacked him, adding that he does not believe in violence but is a “soldier of Nawaz Sharif”.

“The beating that I gave to Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially Imran Khan. They will not be able to show their face to anyone and will be forced to wear big dark sunglasses,” the senator said.



While Marwat, in a post, claimed that the TV show host was "spreading misinformation" about the "unpleasant incident".

"He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a Superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio and took shelter in a nearby room, which I came to know after watching his programme today," Marwat said. He also added that he plans to "initiate a defamation case and criminal complaint" the senator.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place on a talk show set.



In 2021, former PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and then-PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who has now joined the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), were involved in a fight.

Back then as well, the video had gone viral, in which the two can be seen getting into a heated verbal exchange on a television show.

In the verbal duel during the show, Mandokhel accused Awan of committing corruption.

Later, in a post on X, Awan claimed Mandokhel had used foul language which angered her, and that only a one-sided story was being shared in the video. She had asked the TV channel to release the full video.

"During the talk show, PPP's Qadir Mandokhel threatened me. He insulted my late father and me by using abusive language. I had to take an extreme step in my defence," Awan posted on X, what was back then known as Twitter, along with a video statement.

Meanwhile, the PPP leader back then in his statement which was shared on X, said that if Awan apologises, he will wholeheartedly accept it.



"If she thinks she will take legal action, I too have the right according to the law and Constitution to do so. Bar associations across Pakistan have condemned the move," he said.