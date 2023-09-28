CJP Isa invites proposals from law officers to improve Supreme Court’s efficiency, working

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa (left) and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. — SC website/File

Law officers appreciated issuance of monthly cause list.

The law officers term the meeting a first of its kind.

Other valuable suggestions also made during meeting.

In a bid to improve the efficiency and working of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Thursday invited proposals from law officers.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, the CJP and the senior puisne judge invited Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the advocates-general, prosecutors-general of the provinces and of the National Accountability Bureau.

During the sitting, CJP Isa welcomed the participants and pointed out that the largest litigants in the SC are the federal and provincial governments, which makes their law officers a crucial component of Pakistan’s legal system, but one that has historically had little say in how the system operates.

“Every law officer was in turn called upon to provide suggestions for improving the efficiency and working of the Supreme Court,” read the statement.

The law officers appreciated the issuance of the monthly cause list for October 2023 and hoped that this practice would continue.

They also pointed out that supplementary cause lists are issued very late and they are not given sufficient time to prepare their cases.

The top judges assured the law officers that their concerns would be considered. Other valuable suggestions were also made, some of which were accepted, and others would be examined, according to the statement.

The law officers thanked the chief justice and senior puisne Judge for hosting the meeting, which they said was a first of its kind.

Last week, CJP Isa assured the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that his institution will develop a “comprehensive policy” on the fixation of pending cases and setting up of benches that will outlast his tenure.

The revelation was made by PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha in a press conference along with Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid.

The two were addressing the media after holding a meeting with CJP Isa and Justice Masood. The apex court judges had summoned SCBA and PBC representatives to discuss the issue of the formation of benches and fixing pending cases for a hearing. The lawyers put forward their suggestions on various suggestions for fixing urgent cases for early hearings and improvements in the provision of justice.

In the news conference after the meeting, Pasha said that CJP Isa had formed a committee of the top court judges, the PBC and the SCBA representatives on the issue. He added that the meeting of the committee will be convened soon.

“A new mechanism will soon be implemented for listing of cases. The Supreme Court will form a comprehensive policy that will be implemented even after the chief justice’s retirement,” Pasha said.

CJP Isa, he went on to say, had assured both the lawyers’ bodies that he would share an update on the implementation of their suggestions upon his retirement.

“Many of our suggestions were such that the chief justice expressed his willingness to implement,” Pasha said. He also added that even though the PBC and SCBA gave separate recommendations their suggestions were similar 70% to 89%.