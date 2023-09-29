 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Sports Desk

ICC reveals star-studded panel of commentators for World Cup 2023

Sports Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Ramiz Raja, who is part of the commentary panel, is pictured while presenting a match in this undated photo. — PCB/File
With just days left in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to kick off, the cricket regulator on Friday announced a star-studded panel of commentators for the showpiece event taking place in India.

Some of the most recognisable voices in the game will bring the World Cup 2023 to life by gracing ICC.tv's coverage of the event, giving the fans an unforgettable experience.

The coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage. They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

"The commentary box will mark the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand," the ICC stated.

More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

They will be joined in on the fun by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

The tournament will get underway with the repeat of the 2019 final between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while the final will take place at the same venue on November 19. 

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

PCB's Zaka Asraf elated over Pakistan team's 'fantastic' reception in India

Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags bronze in Asian Games shooting competition

World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand in warm-up match

Bangladeshi umpire breaks barriers at ICC World Cup

NFL legend Tom Brady reflects on post-retirement weight loss, spills diet beans

How much Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan will earn under new PCB deal?

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani YouTubers deny applying for Indian visa

World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen 'overwhelmed' by Indian welcome video

Lionel Messi sidelined: US Open Cup final gets underway between Inter Miami and Dynamo

Inter Milan's unbeaten streak shattered by Sassuolo with shocking 2-1 upset

Major League Cup setback: Manchester City crashed out by Newcastle

Fans chant 'Babar Bhai' as Men in Green receive warm welcome in India

