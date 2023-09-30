Mastung suicide blast: International community condemns terrorism in Pakistan

Volunteers shift a blast victim on a stretcher at a hospital in Quetta on September 29, 2023, after a suicide bomber targeted a procession marking the birthday of Islam´s Prophet Mohammed in Mastung district. — AFP

Saudi Arabia extends full solidarity, assurance to stand by Pakistan.

Blast in Mastung claimed 52 lives, while 5 died in Hangu.

Police officers among those killed in blast on Eid Miladun Nabi.

KARACHI/QUETTA: The international community, including the United States, has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu, extending their condolences to the families of the blasts' victims.

The condemnations came after both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under attack after suicide bombers turned a celebratory day in the country into one of mourning.

Both attacks took place on Friday during the preparations for Friday prayers and celebrations of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birth anniversary.

At least 52 people, including a police officer, died in the suicide blast in Balochistan's Mastung district, while 60 others were reportedly injured. Meanwhile, in Hangu, a blast ripped through a mosque, leaving five dead — including a policeman — and 12 injured.



In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller shared Washigton's condemnation of the "suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others."

Miller's post read: "Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear. Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones."

In a separate post on X, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, too, extended his support for Pakistan on behalf of the US, adding that the nation's hearts go out to the victims and families.

"We will continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of these vicious attacks," he wrote.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attacks, reaffirming the Kingdom's firm position calling for the rejection of violence and terrorism wherever it occurs.

Saudi Arabia extended full solidarity with assurance to stand by Pakistan and its brotherly people in this momentous event. The kingdom offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Pakistan.



The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement condemning the attacks, wrote: "The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles."

The ministry also "expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured."

Iraq's Foreign Affairs Ministry said targeting innocent worshipers in mosques is clear evidence of the ugliness of the ideology held by extremist terrorist groups, which requires more cooperation and coordination to confront what threatens the collective security of countries.



In a letter to President Arif Alvi, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi "expressed hope that the perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice as soon as possible," the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

He wrote about Iran's "readiness to cooperate with Pakistan in fighting any form of terrorism and extremism", asking the international community to help prevent such incidents in the future.

In a separate statement, Algeria too condemned the dastardly acts of militancy, offering sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished early recovery of the injured.



Algeria also renewed its complete rejection of all types of violence and sectarian fighting and its support for the measures taken by Pakistan to stop these criminal operations to ensure the security and stability of the country.

Besides, France, Türkiye and Egypt also condemned the terrorist attacks.



In their separate statements, they expressed condolences over the loss of precious human lives and offered solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan.

The countries also renewed their firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism, and intimidation of citizens, praying for the early and speedy recovery of the injured.

Case registered

Meanwhile, a case against the suicide attack during the preparation for the Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Balochistan's Mastung district has been registered against unknown attackers at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta.

The culprits have been booked under the murder, attempted murder, Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act, a CTD spokesperson told Geo News.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing after the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.