Showbiz
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second baby: Insider

Anushka Sharma is expecting her second baby with her husband Virat Kohli, as per recent reports, which also claimed the couple has vowed to make an announcement soon.

The Chakda’Xpress star, who has been away from the spotlight for quite some time now, is already in her second trimester, according to Hindustan Times.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

The insider also said that “it isn’t a coincidence” that the Bollywood beauty has not attended any event or even spotted anywhere in Mumbai for a while.

“She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation,” added the source of Anushka, who is also snubbing her husband Virat’s matches for quite some time now.

Another insider confirmed the rumours as they shared with the publication that Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at a maternity clinic in Mumbai.

They said, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

Anushka and Viral tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021.  

