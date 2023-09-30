 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William show course correction underway
Kate Middleton, Prince William show course correction underway  

Prince William and Kate Middleton are apparently feeling the heat from public criticism for their alleged lack of interest in royal duties.

The criticism against the Prince and Princess of Wales intensified after William skipped the Women's World Cup Final in Australia while  Kate was accused of compromising on her royal engagements in a report published a few months ago.

The number of engagements undertaken by Kate was questioned in July when the report revealed that she undertook 45 solo engagements this year, along with 40 joint ones with her husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales' workload was questioned after figures published on Gert's Royal Website stated that  Kate took part in a total of 120 engagements in 2019 and she would hardly be able to match that amount this year.

A look at the couple's "September Rewind" shows that Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped up their performance by undertaking more royal engagements.

Using their Instagram stories, the couple shared snaps from all the royal engagements from their visit to France together to William's New York City tour to their Rugby podcast with Princess Anne.

Their Insta stories also included a look back at their tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death anniversary, William's involvement with his Homwards and mental health initiatives   

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to win praise from the British media and thousands of royal fans for undertaking so many royal engagements in a single month.



More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph

David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph
Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'
Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert video

Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert

Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘hopes’ for ‘closure’ in Tupac Shakur’s murder case

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘hopes’ for ‘closure’ in Tupac Shakur’s murder case