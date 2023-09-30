Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Kate Middleton, Prince William show course correction underway

Prince William and Kate Middleton are apparently feeling the heat from public criticism for their alleged lack of interest in royal duties.

The criticism against the Prince and Princess of Wales intensified after William skipped the Women's World Cup Final in Australia while Kate was accused of compromising on her royal engagements in a report published a few months ago.

The number of engagements undertaken by Kate was questioned in July when the report revealed that she undertook 45 solo engagements this year, along with 40 joint ones with her husband Prince William.



The Princess of Wales' workload was questioned after figures published on Gert's Royal Website stated that Kate took part in a total of 120 engagements in 2019 and she would hardly be able to match that amount this year.



A look at the couple's "September Rewind" shows that Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped up their performance by undertaking more royal engagements.

Using their Instagram stories, the couple shared snaps from all the royal engagements from their visit to France together to William's New York City tour to their Rugby podcast with Princess Anne.



Their Insta stories also included a look back at their tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death anniversary, William's involvement with his Homwards and mental health initiatives

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to win praise from the British media and thousands of royal fans for undertaking so many royal engagements in a single month.







