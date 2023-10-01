Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mania gets ex-US president attention

The mania of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged romance has captured the United States' attention, prompting its former president, Donald Trump, to weigh in on the matter.

Sharing his thoughts in the Daily Caller interview, the 77-year-old said, "I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not," after being asked about the internet's new rumoured couple.

Meanwhile, recent global pop icon sightings with the NFL's tight end are fueling the fire of romance.

The potential pair story started from the Chiefs' star revelation that he was seemingly rebuffed after he tried to pass his number to the Grammy winner at Eras Tour's Kansas stopover in July.

Providing insights into the duo's current status, one insider revealed to The Messenger, "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week."

Adding, "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."