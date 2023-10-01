Ranbir Kapoor compromises 'his own value' for upcoming movie 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor has prioritised the production of his upcoming thriller Animal over his own value.

Recently, PinkVilla reported that Ranbir made a sacrifice to cater to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “grand vision.”

The sacrifice in question is related to the delays in the post-production which ended up sky-rocketing the cost of production.

Ranbir, who takes ₹70 crore per film, cut his fees by half and charged ₹30-35 crore only. According to the publication, he did it to “improve the production standard” of his gangster saga.

It’s likely that the Rockstar actor will have a share in the profits if the movie ends up making big bucks.

The two-minute teaser for Animal was released on Ranbir's birthday last year.

The clip is a power-packed journey which includes gory action sequences and the 41-year-old’s transformation from a golden spoon boy to becoming a bearded gangster, with Bobby Deol playing the villain.



Fans lauded the actor for taking on "such a massy role" and expressed eagerness for the release of the film which will be hitting the cinemas on December 1.