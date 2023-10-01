King Charles receives sweet advice over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal and moved to US with his wife Meghan Markle and children back in 2020, is one of the seven Counsellors of State for his father King Charles.



As per royal rule, those who take on the role as Counsellors of State would be given a residence in England.

Since stepping down as working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on good terms with other members of the Firm except a few.

Now PR expert Grigorij Richters told Daily Express US, the King should try to resolve all conflicts with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He said: "I believe the Royal Family's goal should be to simply resolve conflicts and move forward. They can't keep becoming involved in all of this drama.”

The PR expert went on to say, "If the King allows Harry to live in Britain, he will set a good example for the entire family and country, taking the sting out of the situation and making it a non-issue".

He said denying his son a house in London could be seen as "shunning" him from the Firm.