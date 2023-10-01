President Xi 'shocked' over bomb blasts, reaffirms support for Pakistan's security

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. — Reuters/APP/File

China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism: President Xi.

Reaffirms support for Pakistan's security as well as stability.

Over 60 people died in deadly Mastung, Hangu suicide attacks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a message to President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed "shock" and reaffirmed Beijing's support for the security and stability of Pakistan after more than 60 people died in Mastung and Hangu suicide attacks on Friday.

Conveying sympathy for the families of those who died and got injured, the Chinese president in his message to Alvi said that he "mourned deeply" for the victims of the bomb attacks.

"China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism," President Xi said while reaffirming his country's firm support for Pakistan's national security and stability.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also extended condolences to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Mastung, Hangu suicide attacks

On Friday, Balochistna's Mastung was rocked by a suicide attack — which marked the second major explosion in the district in September — was carried out by terrorists near a mosque where 43 people lost their lives instantly while preparing for a celebratory procession in honour of Eid Miladun Nabi.

The death toll rose to 60 after another injured victim Muhammad Rafiq — who had been receiving medical care at the Civil Hospital Trauma Center in Quetta — succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

On the same day, a blast ripped through a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu killing five people including a policeman.

The incident took place within the parameters of Police Station Doaba during the Friday sermon — a time when scores of believers are gathered at a mosque for their weekly prayer.

The police officials had said that two militants tried entering the police station and started firing at the gate. They had added that one of the terrorists was killed at the gate by the police in retaliatory fire.

Moreover, two policemen were also injured during the firing, officials of the law enforcement agency said, adding that the other militant blew himself up inside the mosque.

The timely action by the police resulted in fewer casualties following the blast, they had added.

A day earlier, addressing a press conference in Quetta Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan.

Bugti had said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis.

The minister had also pledged to utilise all resources to eliminate terrorism, stressing that there’s no place for militants and their facilitators in the country.