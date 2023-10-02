 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Malala to deliver Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is seen in this photo from Jan 21, 2021. — Instagram/Malala
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is seen in this photo from Jan 21, 2021. — Instagram/Malala

  • Malala will deliver Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on Dec 5.
  • She will be the youngest NMAL speaker.
  • The event will be held in Johannesburg. 

Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai will deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, announced the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) on Monday.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — the NMF acting Chief Executive Verne Harris said: “Scheduled for 5 December 2023, this lecture holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.”

The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is one of the foundation’s flagship programmes to honour its founder — Mandela.

Mandela, who died in 2013 aged 95, became South Africa's first black president in 1994. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his efforts to promote racial reconciliation in his racially scarred nation.

“Malala embodies the type of leadership we believe the world needs across all levels of society. In the face of current global challenges, which can seem daunting, she stands as an inspiring symbol of hope for a just and equitable future,” said Harris.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malala — the world's youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner — will be the youngest speaker who will deliver the Nelson Mandela lecture.

In October 2012, Malala — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital in Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts to deny women education and other rights.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

More From Pakistan:

More than $50 million 'hidden' in homes across Karachi, reveal sources

More than $50 million 'hidden' in homes across Karachi, reveal sources
Lt Gen Munir Afsar named Nadra's chairman

Lt Gen Munir Afsar named Nadra's chairman
Full court to resume hearing pleas against SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 tomorrow

Full court to resume hearing pleas against SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 tomorrow
Germany to provide €2 million in aid to Pakistan for calamity-hit people

Germany to provide €2 million in aid to Pakistan for calamity-hit people
Govt to expel over 1 million illegal immigrants, Afghan nationals living in Pakistan

Govt to expel over 1 million illegal immigrants, Afghan nationals living in Pakistan
'Irregularities' in BSEK results to be investigated

'Irregularities' in BSEK results to be investigated
Security personnel involved in 'cross-border smuggling to face court martial'

Security personnel involved in 'cross-border smuggling to face court martial'
Earthquake in Pakistan? PMD rejects reports forecasting seismic catastrophe during Oct 1-3

Earthquake in Pakistan? PMD rejects reports forecasting seismic catastrophe during Oct 1-3
LHC orders police to produce Sheikh Rashid within a week

LHC orders police to produce Sheikh Rashid within a week
Cipher case: Special court orders to present Imran, Qureshi on Oct 4

Cipher case: Special court orders to present Imran, Qureshi on Oct 4
Open court hearing of cipher case could affect Pakistan's diplomatic ties: FIA

Open court hearing of cipher case could affect Pakistan's diplomatic ties: FIA
MQM-P may withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case

MQM-P may withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case