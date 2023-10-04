 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Naveen Ali
Shahid Hussain

‘Imran unhappy with President Alvi for failing to ensure timely elections’

Naveen Ali
Shahid Hussain

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

President Arif Alvi (Left) and PTI chief Imran Khan. — APP/AFP/File
  • "President did not use constitutional powers to ensure timely elections."
  • Aleema says petition filed to provide gym equipment to PTI chief in jail.
  • Umar says Nawaz should go to jail after returning to country.

LAHORE: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is unhappy with President Arif Alvi’s over his failure to ensure timely elections in the country.

Speaking to the media in Lahore following a hearing of Jinnah House attack case in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), the PTI chief’s sister quoted Khan as saying that the president did not use his constitutional powers to ensure elections in 90 days.

Last month, President Arif Alvi suggested a cut-off date for the holding of polls in a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC) days before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections in the country will take place in the last week of January 2024.

The president had said that in the light of Article 48(5) of the Constitution, he has the authority and mandate “to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution [of assemblies], for holding of a general election to the assembly”.

[…] in terms of Article 48(5) the general election to the National Assembly should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, i.e. Monday 6th Day of November 2023,” the letter stated.

His letter apparently did not live up to the expectations as the PTI wanted President Alvi to announce the exact date of the elections instead of suggesting a cut-off date to the CEC.

Aleema also said that the PTI chief was in high spirits in prison despite losing weight.

She said the PTI chief believed that the plot was being hatched to keep him in prison in the cipher case for a longer period.

Aleema said a petition has also been filed to provide walking space and gym equipment to the PTI chief in Adiala jail.

Nawaz should be jailed on return: Asad Umar

Speaking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, Umar said: “Thankfully, he finally found a medicine after three years.”

Umar said Nawaz should go to jail after returning to the country and added that he should have returned earlier.

Umar, who stepped down as the PTI’s secretary general following May 9 riots, also expressed hope that the jailed party chief will be vindicated in all cases.

Meanwhile, the ATC extended PTI chief’s sisters Aleema, Uzma Khan and party leader Asad Umar interim bails in the Jinnah House attack case till October 16.

