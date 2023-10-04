 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Video of 'workaholic' King Charles goes viral

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

An undated video of King Charles has been widely circulated online, with his supporters praising the monarch for his dedication to his duties.

In the video, the king is seen working while traveling in a car between the royal engagements.

The clip was shared by hundreds of people with Queen Camilla's words, "My husband is a workaholic, so he will work wherever he is.”

Charles III, 74, ascended to the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen died at the age of 96 in September last year.

Charles previously served as the Prince of Wales, a title which is now held by his son Prince William, the first-in-line to the throne.

