Thursday, October 05, 2023
Kris Jenner learns about Caitlyn Jenner's truth through network executives

Thursday, October 05, 2023

 Kris Jenner learns about Caitlyn Jenner's truth through network executives

In a revelation that has stirred emotions and shed light on a poignant chapter of their past, it has been disclosed that Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, first learned about her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner's gender transition through E! network executives.

According to sources close to the situation, Kris Jenner, 67, who shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Caitlyn Jenner, 73, was not privy to the news of Caitlyn's gender transition directly from her ex-spouse.

Instead, it was E! network executives who relayed this deeply personal revelation to Kris. While Caitlyn eventually did speak to Kris about her gender transition, the initial revelation through E! network executives left a mark on their relationship. 

A source disclosed, "Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce — which had nothing to do at all with transitioning — really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first. It hurt [Caitlyn] to learn that Kris found out from network execs." 

This startling revelation is set to be unveiled in the upcoming documentary series, House Of Kardashian, which promises an intimate look into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family during a time of profound change. 

It will delve into the complexities of their relationships, both personal and professional, and provide viewers with a unique perspective on the events that have shaped their public personas.

