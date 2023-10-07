 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles

Pink recently got candid while talking about her music career and revealed that there were a couple of moments in her career where she felt like she misunderstood things.

The singer also listed her favourite single tracks that she released over the years and the ones that are not her favourite anymore.

According to People Magazine, Pink appeared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times and cited two of her tracks that she thinks are her worst singles: True Love and a stand-alone song, that she did for a SpongeBob SquarePants compilation album.

Further detailing her non-likeliness for True Love, the songstress stated, "I chose this song because it's mean." She added that the subject of the song is her husband, Carey Hart, and it didn't matter if Carey got thick skin, "I owe him a love song."

the truth by P!nk - True Love (Official Video) ft. Lily Allen

Minutes after mentioning True Love, Pink thought of the SpongeBob song that she did at the 10th anniversary of the series.

The Trustfall artist said, "I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake."

She also mentioned two of her songs that she thinks are best as of yet, and it includes So What and Get the Party Started.

P!nk - So What (Official Video)

P!nk - Get The Party Started (Official Video)

Pink is currently performing at the North American leg of her "Summer Carnival Tour", which will wrap up at the end of this month (October 2023). 

