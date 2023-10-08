Mahira Khan touches hearts with emotional tribute for friends who lit up her special day. Instagram

Pakistani film star Mahira Khan, renowned for her iconic roles in 'Humsafar' and 'Raees,' recently took to Instagram to express her profound appreciation for her friends who graced her wedding with their presence.

In a heartfelt post shared on Sunday, the 38-year-old actress recounted her initial requests to her friends for low-key wedding events and their enthusiastic response for showering her special day with love and joy.

Through this social media post, Khan provided fans with an intimate glimpse into her wedding, highlighting the deep bonds she shares with her close-knit circle of friends and family.



In her latest Instagram update, she shared a series of group photos from her wedding celebrations that shed light on how her friends took part in the wedding festivities.

Mahira Khan candidly revealed the humorous conversations she had with her friends before the wedding, where she playfully requested a more subdued celebration, minus the dances and dholkis. However, her friends, who had other bubbly ideas, insisted on embracing the rich traditions with vibrant dances.



In her heartfelt message, Mahira Khan expressed her love for her childhood friends, work companions, and cousins, emphasising their unwavering support through the highs and lows of her life's journey. She noted that their presence was not just a celebration of her marriage but also a tribute to the enduring bonds they had cultivated.

With profound gratitude, Mahira Khan conveyed her love for these remarkable individuals who have become an integral part of her extended family. Her Instagram caption reflected her sentiments, stating, "To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah."

Adding an emotional layer to her wedding festivities, Mahira Khan's best friend, Insia Lotia, surprised her at the Mehndi ceremony, coincidentally occurring on her birthday. Overwhelmed with joy, the actress declared her love for Insia and expressed deep appreciation for the heartfelt gesture.

Mahira Khan tied the knot with her long-time partner, entrepreneur Salim Karim, on October 1.

The picturesque Bhurban served as the backdrop for Mahira Khan's wedding, attended by close family members and friends. Radiating happiness, the actress donned a stunning Faraz Manan wedding lehenga. While her son Azlan, from her previous marriage to Ali Askari, earned admiration for standing steadfastly by her side.

As Mahira Khan embarks on this new journey with her husband, Salim Karim, her friends have bestowed her with cherished memories of a lifetime.

Known for her remarkable acting prowess and striking beauty, Mahira Khan continues to shine in both the Pakistani and international entertainment arenas.

Her association with prestigious brands further solidifies her position as one of Pakistan's leading female superstars.