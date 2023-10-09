Times Square 'goes TURBO' with Pakistani artist Talal Qureshi

Pakistani artist Talal Qureshi's pictures light up Times Square in New York. — Instagram/spotifypakistan

Another Pakistani star Talal Qureshi is standing tall at the famous Times Square billboard as the first-ever artist from the country to receive on-ground support from Spotify for the launch of his album.



The digital music service's week-long promotion of the music producer's latest album 'TURBO' which started October 6 has already created waves with an earlier feature at Spain's FC Barcelona Stadium.

Following his captivating appearance on the LED screens at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, the singer's extended feature in the heart of New York City is a testament to Spotify's commitment to promoting local music talents globally.

Known for his skillful fusion of classical Pakistani music and modern electronic elements, Talal has achieved the remarkable feat of being supported by Spotify, which enabled him to introduce his voice to a worldwide audience.

TURBO is an album that expertly combines Eastern and Western musical influences, bridging cultural gaps, and includes collaborations with other talented artists such as Zaw Ali, Zahoor, Blal Bloch, Natasha Noorani, and Maanu.



Several Pakistani musicians have previously been featured at this central location in the Big Apple.

Legendary singers including Sanam Marvi, Tina Sani, Nazia Hassan, and Hadiqa Kiani have also graced the billboards as the OGs of Pakistani music, while names that have recently garnered praise and showcased include Aima Baig Natasha Noorani, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Momina Mustehsan and Hassan Raheem.

Meanwhile, the faces of young Coke Studio sensations Eva Baloch and Shae Gill were also seen adorning the mighty billboard in NY.