Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge

File Footage

Joe Jonas was under the impression that his ex Taylor Swift does not hold any grudge against him, however, he recently realized that it was not the case.

Ever since his ex-wife Sophie Turner stepped out with the Anti-Hero hitmaker for girls’ night outs following the divorce, Jonas’ bubble regarding the popstar has burst.

Not only are they hanging out together post Turner and Jonas’ split, Swift even offered the Game of Thrones star her New York City apartment.

As per Heat Magazine, the Jonas Brothers band member is said to be “disgusted” with Swift over the “mean-girl high-school game” she’s trying to play with him.

“This is so much bigger than a break-up – this is about the wellbeing and future of his and Sophie’s kids,” the insider shared Jonas’ views over Turner and Swift’s growing closeness.

“Joe will go to the ends of the earth to keep his daughters close, and if that means going to battle with Taylor, then so be it.

“Taylor may think she’s coming out of this looking cute,” the insider added, “but he thinks she’s being incredibly immature.”

The insider went on to share that Jonas had difficulty navigating Swift’s behaviour as they were on “perfectly good terms” before his divorce from Turner.

“They would check in with each other from time to time and he saw her as a good friend, considering their history,” the insider shared of their bond.

“Joe has no issue with Taylor befriending Sophie. What bothers him is the fact that her meddling could be making this split even messier than it has to be.”

