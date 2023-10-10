Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry

 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

King Charles prefers his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, over his own son, Prince Harry, because what the Duke of York did was not “intentional.”

For the new monarch, Andrew’s “sex scandal” does not hold that much significance as the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle’s public attacks against the royal family, which he apparently plans beforehand.

Speaking of Palace's contrasting treatment between Andrew and Harry, noting how Harry's only crime was his decision to exit his role as senior working royal and his public revelations about the Royal family, a friend of Charles revealed the truth.

"If you were Charles, would you rather have a problem that looks like Harry and Meghan or a problem that looks like Andrew?” they told Daily Beast.

"Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him. He knows he has damaged the monarchy. So have Harry and Meghan.

"The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows.

The pal added, “That's an entirely different matter."

To note, King Charles even removed Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals in 2022, from the category of “non-working royals” to tell them their right place in the Royal family.

He has allegedly put them under the label of "others" beside his brother, Prince Andrew.

